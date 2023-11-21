Cape residents reminded to report electricity scammers to the City

Cape Town - Residents have been reminded to be aware of any potential scammers pretending to be City electricity officials. This comes after the City was again alerted to incidents in some areas of the metro, said Mayco Member for Energy Beverley van Reenen.

The City of Cape Town’s Energy Directorate issued the warning, and stated that municipal workers and electricity contractors carrying out their jobs must carry a work order number specific to the home they were visiting, and must carry a legitimate City-issued identification card. “A scammer’s common approach is to convince a resident that they are checking electricity meters or carrying out surveys. Once the scammer gains your trust and access to your home, they steal personal items. “We remind residents to always be vigilant and to report suspicious behaviour to the City and South African Police Service,” Van Reenen.

“Residents must remember that when electricity related projects are being carried out in an area, City staff and contractors always carry their City-issued identification cards and carry a work order reference number specific to the home they are visiting.” Van Reenen said that residents can then call the City’s Call Centre on 0860 103 089 to confirm whether the work order reference number is valid prior to giving staff access to their property. “If they cannot produce the requested work order number or City-issued identification card, do not allow them into your home.”