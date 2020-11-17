Cape residents requested by City, SAPS to avoid Brackenfell High School vicinity on Friday

Cape Town - Cape Town residents have been requested by the City and police to avoid the area around Brackenfell High School on Friday ahead of the EFF’s planned protest. The City of Cape Town and SAPS asked all residents and groups, except parents bringing their children to school, to avoid the area as it will make it easier for police to manage the planned EFF protest effectively. “The permit is limited to the participation of 100 EFF members who have undertaken not to disrupt learners or matric exams, which has been accepted by Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai as sufficient for the protest to go ahead in terms of his ruling.” The police have committed to a having a presence in the Brackenfell area on Friday. According to the City of Cape Town, during a community meeting this week, it was reported that a comprehensive operational plan has been settled between SAPS, Metro Police, Law Enforcement and Traffic along with the relevant Community Policing Forums (CPFs) and neighbourhood watches (NHW).

“SAPS’ Public Order Policing plan includes the setting of perimeters around the school and crowd management to protect learners, teachers and school property.

“The perimeter will assist in terms of avoiding unnecessary conflict and to ensure that only the number of people authorised to participate in the protest are allowed to hand over a memorandum,” the City said.

“As with other large protests, the SAPS and metro police video units will be present to record the events and incidents, to assist SAPS in the prosecutions of any persons involved in public violence.”

The City stressed that it is critical that there are no attempts by any residents or groupings at escalating conflict.

“Do not go to the vicinity, unless you are a parent bringing a learner to school.

“Parents are asked to adhere to requests communicated by the school pertaining to safety arrangements for Friday.

“Community NHW and CPF structures have been invited to play a constructive role in incident command on the day, which will be coordinated via a mobile joint operations centre,” the City said.

Brackenfell High School principal JW Muller said that school would continue as usual on Thursday and Friday. This comes after an SMS was allegedly sent to parents of learners informing them that there would be no school on Friday is circulating.

Muller said: “School for us will continue as per the norm. In terms of safety and security, I believe the government will be handling that on our behalf.”

Meanwhile, Positive Action Campaign (PAC) is gearing up to descend on the school on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, also in protest against alleged racial discrimination at the school.

The organisation has since the beginning of the week been circulating flyers on social media detailing their intended protest demonstration.

The organisation could not be reached for comment.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer also said that she has scheduled a meeting with the EFF on Thursday to address the party’s concerns regarding Brackenfell High School.

“I have scheduled a meeting with the EFF provincial representatives on Thursday to discuss their concerns regarding the school, in an attempt to try and reach a suitable understanding on the way forward.”

The City said that any resident wishing to report emergencies that may arise during the protest can alert the City Emergency Communications Centre on 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone.

Cape Argus