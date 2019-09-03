The City's mayco member for water and waste, Xanthea Limberg, said: “Residents are evidently still mindful that fuller dams do not necessarily mean water scarcity is a thing of the past." Picture: Bongani Shilubane/ANA

Cape Town - Despite collective water consumption in the Cape Town metro showing an increase to 598 million litres per day, 30 million litres per day more than last week, the City has said that water use is still well within the target of 650million litres per day. As of on Monday, the dams supplying the metro are almost 82% full (81.9%).

The City's mayco member for water and waste, Xanthea Limberg, said: “Residents are evidently still mindful that fuller dams do not necessarily mean water scarcity is a thing of the past. This winter we have again received lower than average rainfall (so far), and as such the City plans to maintain current level 1 water restrictions This will be reassessed at a meeting of the Western Cape water supply system around November.”

Last week, Rashid Khan, Western Cape provincial head of the Department of Water and Sanitation, said that the water restrictions would remain, but that he had been directed to lift them should the water supply system recover to above 85%.



Learners from two Cape Town schools have also showed off their water-saving skills, with their efforts having earned them the winning spots in the #MySmartWaterMeterChallenge.

The two schools, Nooitgedacht Primary School in Bishop Lavis and Cravenby Secondary in Elsies River, received the awards for the #MySmartWaterMeterChallenge during an event held at Nooitgedacht Primary, and attended by Premier Alan Winde and MEC Debbie Schafer on Tuesday.

The two schools, Nooitgedacht Primary School in Bishop Lavis and Cravenby Secondary in Elsies River, received the awards for the #MySmartWaterMeterChallenge during an event held at Nooitgedacht Primary, and attended by Premier Alan Winde and MEC Debbie Schafer today. Picture: Supplied.

They recorded the highest water savings out of 42 schools entered into the competition.

The project encouraged schools to save water by conducting maintenance on the water infrastructure, and then installing water meters, which encouraged behavioural changes among staff and learners.

Nooitgedacht Primary School Reduced their water consumption by 55.23% or 158 kilolitres over a four month period. This represents a monetary saving of R15 365, which the school is able to use for other priorities.

At Cravenby Secondary school, a 33% and 400KL reduction was recorded-valued at R38 915.

Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde said: “These awards just go to show the impact that every person doing their bit, can play in developing our resilience as a province. Our dam levels may have improved since we started this project, but we need to continue to be aware of how we use water as a precious resource. Well done to all the staff and learners at our winning schools and at all the schools that participated in the project.

As a government, we encourage all of our citizens to take responsibility, and by actively working to save water, these schools have also created significant cost savings which they can now put towards other projects and priorities,” he said.

In total, all of the schools participating in the project have contributed to a combined savings of over R40 million and almost 550 million litres of water over the seven month duration of the entire project.

[email protected]