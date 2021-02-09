Cape residents to be on stage 2 load shedding except if power cuts go beyond 5am

Cape Town – City of Cape Town customers will also be on stage 2 load shedding tonight, but will protect customers should power cuts extend beyond 5am tomorrow, the City says. Today, Eskom announced it would be implementing stage 2 load shedding from 10pm today until 5am tomorrow in order to replenish emergency-generation reserves. “Eskom regrets to inform the public that load shedding will be implemented from 22:00 tonight until 05:00 tomorrow morning,” it said. ’’This load shedding is necessary in order to preserve and replenish the emergency generation reserves and to maximise the capacity available during the daytime hours. ’’The power system is still severely constrained due to high-generation unit breakdowns during the past two days, as well as the delayed return to service of some units out on planned maintenance.

’’We currently have a 4 858MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 375MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays. Eskom expects some of these generation units to return to service from tomorrow, and will continually assess the situation.“

The City of Cape Town took to Twitter to explain the situation.

“Should Eskom extend load shedding after 5am, City-supplied customers will be on stage 1 until 10pm. Eskom-supplied customers will be on stage 2.”

The City said it would communicate any changes that arose. Customers have been advised to check the load shedding schedule at http://capetown.gov.za.

“Let us know if your power remains off for longer than the load shedding schedule,” the City said.

