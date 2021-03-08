Cape residents urged not to freak when hearing loud sirens from Koeberg power station

Cape Town - Western Cape residents were advised not to be alarmed by sirens from Koeberg Nuclear Power Station on Tuesday, as Eskom will be conducting a full-volume siren test.

The Western Cape government took to Twitter on Monday informing residents that Eskom will be conducting a full-volume siren test of its public warning system at the power plant on March 9 between 10am and 12pm.

They were also advised on the precautions they should take for the siren test.

The full-volume siren test of the Koeberg Public Warning System will be conducted in the following areas:

Atlantis

Duynefontein

Melkbosstrand

Van Riebeeckstrand

Philadelphia

Bloubergstrand

Bloubergrant

West Beach

Sunningdale

Parklands

Robben Island

The farms surrounding Koeberg Nuclear Power Station

“You do not need to take any action, as this is only a test. However, as a precaution, please ensure that your pets are indoors or are in an area where they cannot escape (due to the volume and the sound of the wailing test tone, dogs have been known to run away from their homes),” Eskom said.