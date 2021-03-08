Cape residents urged not to freak when hearing loud sirens from Koeberg power station
Cape Town - Western Cape residents were advised not to be alarmed by sirens from Koeberg Nuclear Power Station on Tuesday, as Eskom will be conducting a full-volume siren test.
The Western Cape government took to Twitter on Monday informing residents that Eskom will be conducting a full-volume siren test of its public warning system at the power plant on March 9 between 10am and 12pm.
They were also advised on the precautions they should take for the siren test.
The full-volume siren test of the Koeberg Public Warning System will be conducted in the following areas:
- Atlantis
- Duynefontein
- Melkbosstrand
- Van Riebeeckstrand
- Philadelphia
- Bloubergstrand
- Bloubergrant
- West Beach
- Sunningdale
- Parklands
- Robben Island
- The farms surrounding Koeberg Nuclear Power Station
“You do not need to take any action, as this is only a test. However, as a precaution, please ensure that your pets are indoors or are in an area where they cannot escape (due to the volume and the sound of the wailing test tone, dogs have been known to run away from their homes),” Eskom said.
“Remember to turn off your radio and television in order to hear the public address announcements informing you about the test. Please do not panic, as this is only a test.
“If necessary, individual sirens may be re-tested on Wednesday, March 10, and Thursday, March 11, for maintenance purposes. Note that the sirens form part of the Koeberg Emergency Plan and must be in working order,” Eskom said.
Residents can contact Koeberg Stakeholder Management by sending an email to [email protected] or phoning 021 550 4911 for information, or to report a faulty or damaged siren.
Cape Argus