Cape residents urged to make an online booking for motor licences, accounts

Cape Town - Residents are encouraged to take full advantage of the City’s easy-to-use online booking system to avoid long queues at walk-in centres. The October to December months are traditionally some of the busiest months.

Between 300 and 500 online bookings are made on a weekly basis at customer offices across the City. Residents are encouraged to make use of the system or to use e-Services for their urgent business. Councillor Siseko Mbandezi, the Mayco Member for Finance, said: “The City’s cash offices and Motor Vehicle Registration and Licensing offices are usually busier from October to December, with the large majority of customers choosing to do their business in the festive season. “Since the launch of our new online booking system last year, thousands of customers have used the system and managed to get ahead of the queues.

“Residents are encouraged to inform their family and loved ones to make an online appointment before visiting an office for their business,” Mbandezi said. Mbandezi said that all that residents need to do is follow the five steps on our website, and then they will receive an SMS and email confirmation with their appointment reference. “This year, the City has been working hard to ensure that a number of facilities, including customer offices, have back-up power supply during load shedding.

“We have installed generators, inverters and photovoltaic (PV) solar systems at various City facilities to ensure offices remain operational and we will continue to seek ways to make our facilities even more resilient. “The City remains committed to always improve and enhance our service offering to residents and we once again urge customers to make use of our online options and booking system,” said Mbandezi. Residents who do not want to visit a physical customer office may conduct their business online via the City’s e-Services portal.

Visit the City’s website for more information and to register: https://eservices.capetown.gov.za/irj/portal Remember: City office staff allow senior, pregnant and disabled customers to move to the front of the queue where they will be assisted as soon as possible. Residents may access the online booking system at https://bookings.capetown.gov.za to book an appointment.

Follow five easy steps and make your booking: Visit the City’s website: https://bookings.capetown.gov.za

Select your Customer Office

Select a service (e.g. account queries/payment, vehicle licensing/registration)

Select a date and time for your booking

Enter your contact details Customers will receive an SMS and email confirmation with their appointment reference, which will be required and checked on the day of the appointment. Checking in: Once the resident arrives at the walk-in centre where the booking has been made, the booking reference number must be inserted on the touch screen terminal and a Queue Management System (QMS) ticket will be issued.

The next available City consultant will then call the QMS number. It is important to note that bookings will only be valid from 15 minutes before and 15 minutes after the appointment time. Bookings are automatically cancelled when the customer misses the 15-minute window.

Contacts To register for eServices visit: https://eservices.capetown.gov.za/irj/portal For motor vehicle registration and licensing assistance: [email protected] For municipal and City rental payments: Online: www.Easypay.co.za or www.powertime.co.za

EFTs: Select the City as a bank-listed beneficiary. Use only your nine-digit municipal account number as reference Retailers: Shoprite, Checkers, USave, Pick n Pay, PEP, Ackermans, Lewis, Top It Up, Woolworths and selected Spar shops ATM: Contact your bank to add the City as an ATM beneficiary