Cape residents urged to stay indoors as far as possible amid cold, stormy weather

Cape Town - Snow, widespread spring rain and storms are among the severe or extreme weather phenomena to be expected today and in the coming days, the SA Weather Service has warned.

Weather service spokesperson Hannelee Doubell said: “Already a cold front accompanied by a steep upper trough made landfall over the Western Cape on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in isolated to scattered showers and rain in the south-west.

“Further snowfall may be expected over these regions on Friday. Over the Western Cape, cold, overcast and windy conditions with heavy rain and localised flooding will dominate the circulation pattern,” said Doubell.

“Weather developments are being monitored closely and should the need arise, radar-based warnings will be issued accordingly for areas considered to be most at risk. Coastal ocean users should also exercise caution, with very rough seas expected as a result of strong winds associated with this system. Marine gales and high sea conditions will also affect much of the Western Cape coastline.”

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said the provincial disaster management centre remained on standby as do all emergency responders for the next few days.