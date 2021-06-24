Cape residents warned of serious cold front expected to bring rain until Tuesday

Cape Town - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued yet another serious weather warning, with another cold front expected to make landfall on Friday morning, with scattered rain showers leading into the next week. According to SAWS, while Cape Town residents can expect partly cloudy conditions today, going into the afternoon, they should also expect a second serious cold front on Friday, which will result in isolated to scattered rain showers late on Friday afternoon and will last until Tuesday.

The second impending cold front to hit the city, after Monday’s cold front and heavy rains, is set to cause a bit more discomfort for residents – especially those living in vulnerable communities. However, the City's Disaster Risk Management Centre said it will remain on high alert and ready to deal with any impacts brought on by the forecast. To date, 12 communities between Khayelitsha and Marikana, in Philippi, have been reported to have been flooded, and in need of assistance, according to the centre.

DRM spokesperson Chantel Alexander said: "City services have been placed on high alert to deal with any impacts brought on by the forecast. To date, DRM officials have been dispatched into several communities, lying between Philippi and Khayelitsha, after we received reports of flooding in these areas, following Wednesday's heavy rains. Motor vehicles on the R300 Highway driving just after a hard rainstorm. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Livestock walk past a flooded river in Wallacedene. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Buses, cars and trucks navigate their way in Gugulethu N1 road flooded after the recent heavy rainfall. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Africa News Agency (ANA) Buses, cars and trucks navigate their way in Gugulethu N1 road flooded after the recent heavy rainfall. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Africa News Agency (ANA) "On Tuesday afternoon, while there were no reports of flooding, officials were dispatched to Langa and Gugulethu, after we received reports of burst water mains," said Alexander. "The City’s DRM centre is tasked with conducting flood assessments, based on reports received by the Disaster Operations Centre (DOC), that is why we send officials to sites to ascertain the types of services required, before we escalate the problem to the relevant department or service provider,” said Alexander.