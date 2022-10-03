Cape residents warned of the legalities behind buying, selling and discharging fireworks

Cape Town - The City’s safety and security directorate is cautioning residents to seek permission first before buying, selling or discharging fireworks in celebration of either Guy Fawkes, Diwali or New Year’s Eve in the coming weeks. Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said while the City was cognisant that residents who want to commemorate the upcoming holidays would want to host fireworks displays, it wanted residents to apply for permits to adhere to the National Explosives Act and community fire safety by-laws.

Smith quoted chapter 11 of the community fire safety by-laws, which deals with fireworks, saying that the City was a controlling authority in this regard and could set aside municipal land for the letting off of fireworks by the public, subject to conditions that may be determined and indicated by a notice at the site. He said: “Last year, the community safety oriented directorate said that it recorded a high number of transgressions as residents continued to set off fireworks despite the City being under Covid-19 lockdown at the time. “During just four days, from November 4 to 7, 2021, the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre recorded 357 complaints about the setting off of fireworks and 63 for the selling of fireworks,” Smith said.

Residents who would like to apply for a permit to host a firework display need to apply to the SAPS via email at [email protected] and can copy the head of the City’s fire and life safety section in their application at [email protected] According to the City, applying residents would also need to seek the permission of other residents and businesses in the area and adhere to strict conditions before and during the fireworks display to mitigate any potential risk to public health and safety. “In recent years, there has been a growing call for a ban on fireworks, but only national government has the authority to do so,” Smith said.

“Every year our enforcement departments and animal welfare organisations have their hands full on these nights. “I want to urge parents to be responsible as fireworks are dangerous and can cause serious injuries.” Cape Argus