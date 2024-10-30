Cape SA Jewish Board of Deputies heads to Equality Court over anti-Semitism

Cape Town - The Cape SA Jewish Board of Deputies is going to the Equality Court as they believe that the right to Freedom of Expression in South Africa is “being blatantly abused”. The Cape South African Jewish Board of Deputies’ executive director, Daniel Bloch said that they are taking legal action against several individuals for vicious hate speech both online, during protests and in person among other things.

“We believe in our Constitution and the Equality Act. Both of which protect all South Africans from hate speech which infringes the dignity of certain persons or groups. “We have seen an unprecedented rise in anti-Semitism in South Africa. We must uphold and respect the anti-discrimination law that prohibits unfair discrimination by government, private organizations or individuals in SA,” Bloch said. Bloch highlighted that the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act, 2000 forbids hate speech and harassment, and that Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights clearly states that freedom of expression is a right as long as it not acting as an advocacy of hatred that is based on race, ethnicity, gender or religion, and that constitutes incitement to cause harm.

“Certain individuals have made vicious attacks on the Jewish community. Jews have become the victims of intimidation, bullying, doxxing and incitement to violence. “These individuals have launched a tirade of vicious hate speech both online, during protests and in person,” Bloch said. “Comments include support and adoration for Hitler and Nazis, attacks on the validity of the Holocaust and Jewish conspiracy theories. Threats of violence have been made against Jewish people and institutions including places of worship and schools,” Bloch said.

Bloch stated that the Jewish community has played a significant role in the growth of South Africa for decades, and that they remain both vested and invested in South Africa. “Whilst we may be a minority group, like all South Africans, we should not be subjected to unfair discrimination, intimidation, hate speech, harassment, and threats of violence. “This is a universal issue which if left unchallenged, is a threat to the constitutional and democratic rights and freedoms of all South Africans. We therefore call on all law abiding, moral human beings to condemn these degrading and dehumanising attacks on our community,” Bloch said.