Protea Heights Academy learners Nathan Eveleigh, Ben van Dijk, Nicole de Wee and Danielle Galant. It has been announced that their school has been the first to get solar power installations. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Several Western Cape schools are to get solar power installations that will help them save on their energy bills. Protea Heights Academy in Brackenfell was on Wednesday announced as the first school thanks to Sun Exchange, a global solar micro-leasing company that enables schools and businesses to have solar power installed with no upfront or ongoing operational costs.

Protea Heights Academy specialises in maths, science and technology and already has a formidable reputation for excellence and futuristic, critical thinking in preparation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“Our school is a place where learners are empowered to compete globally and solve global problems,” principal Wendy Horn said.

“With our focus on technology and innovation, it is a natural progression to transition the school away from fossil fuels.

“The solar project supports the school’s goal to produce global citizens who embrace the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals,” she said.

The Sun Exchange schools projects provide people across the globe with an opportunity to own and lease solar cells to innovative, future-minded and sustainability-oriented schools like Protea Heights.

Solar cell owners earn an income from the electricity generated, while schools have access to affordable clean energy for years to come.

With immediate savings on their energy costs, schools can focus their resources on what they do best - education.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said: “I must congratulate Protea Heights Academy on their initiative to reduce their carbon footprint and to model climate leadership in education. We have a responsibility to be more proactive in limiting our carbon footprint, but it has been too expensive for us to implement widely in schools.”

Economic Opportunities MEC Beverley Schäfer said: “By investing in technologies that build our resilience as a province, we are future-proofing our schools against rising energy prices.”

A non-profit organisation, Sarmie Mommiez, has been named as the designated charity for the project at Protea Heights Academy.

Sarmie Mommiez works on upliftment and empowerment in various impoverished communities in the Western Cape. Individuals who buy into the Protea Heights Academy solar project can choose to donate a proportion of their revenue to the organisation.

Sun Exchange founder and chief executive Abraham Cambridge said they were delighted to work with the province to make clean energy accessible to Protea Heights as the first of many Western Cape schools.

“By solar-powering schools across Africa we’re driving forward this transition while showing future generations what is possible,” he said.

His company has gained significant recognition and accolades as a leading solar finance innovator.

In February it was named among the most innovative companies in Africa by Fast Company and was recently named among the Top 100 Energy Transition Startups by the German Energy Agency.

* For more information visit www.thesunexchange.com.

[email protected]