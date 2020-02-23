Cape school violence ‘can’t be seen in isolation’









Conditions outside school parameters must be taken into consideration when addressing violence at schools, according to teacher and researcher Sara Black. Picture: Courtney Africa/ANA Cape Town - Conditions outside school parameters must be taken into consideration when addressing violence at schools, according to teacher and researcher Sara Black. This follows a statement released by the head of the provincial Education Department, Brian Schreuder, condemning violence perpetrated by pupils, gang-related activity and drug use at schools. Schreuder said disciplinary measures would be taken against pupils and teachers involved in such acts. “I will not hesitate to make a decision that is in the best interests of the other pupils and teachers at the school when it comes to an individual being found guilty of dangerous, violent and offensive behaviour,” he said. “Gang affiliations, violence, verbal threats and substance abuse have no place in our schools. I would also like to warn all pupils that tougher action will be taken in future against repetitive bullying in our schools. Schools must please ensure that their codes of conduct also apply to online pupil activity when it comes to social media bullying.” Manenberg High School principal Cameron Williams said two pupils stood in front of him, showing no remorse for their actions after they were called into his office for displaying violent and inappropriate behaviour on Thursday.

He said one pupil was openly smoking in class while the teacher was present and teaching, and the other had threatened another pupil with a knife on school premises. Williams said that in such cases, where the behaviour was consistent and negative, expulsions were considered.

However, Black said conditions outside the schools must be considered before measures such as suspension or expulsion were taken.

“Schools cannot magically just become islands free of violence in an ocean of such behaviour. Those expelled students don’t just disappear, they linger in the streets and at home, become further embroiled in shadow worlds, drugs and organised crime, and grow into adults who infringe on the rights of others. The problem isn’t solved; it’s just shifted.”

As a deputy of a township school, Black had been faced with several gang-related incidents, one of which ended up being fatal.

“My one colleague found herself between two pupils, one with a panga, the other with a chef’s knife, trying to keep them apart. Far from running away from the fight, our pupils ran towards the conflict, seeking it as a source of entertainment. They knew and were familiar with such outbursts as part of their everyday lives.”

Care, home visits, hospital visits, conversations and counselling got several pupils who were involved in such behaviour back on track, but it was tough on teachers, said Black.

