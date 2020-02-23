This follows a statement released by the head of the provincial Education Department, Brian Schreuder, condemning violence perpetrated by pupils, gang-related activity and drug use at schools. Schreuder said disciplinary measures would be taken against pupils and teachers involved in such acts.
“I will not hesitate to make a decision that is in the best interests of the other pupils and teachers at the school when it comes to an individual being found guilty of dangerous, violent and offensive behaviour,” he said.
“Gang affiliations, violence, verbal threats and substance abuse have no place in our schools. I would also like to warn all pupils that tougher action will be taken in future against repetitive bullying in our schools. Schools must please ensure that their codes of conduct also apply to online pupil activity when it comes to social media bullying.”
Manenberg High School principal Cameron Williams said two pupils stood in front of him, showing no remorse for their actions after they were called into his office for displaying violent and inappropriate behaviour on Thursday.