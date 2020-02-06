Tiago Mendonca, wrote his email to the president as news of Monday’s announcement about the Special Investigation Unit’s (SIU) probe into allegations of maladministration, corruption and fraud in the office of the Master of the High Court broke.
In his letter Mendonca said after his and his adoptive father Clive Barrow’s efforts to get help from the Guardian’s Fund were rebuffed, he was forced to appoint a lawyer to pursue the matter.
The Guardian’s Fund was created to receive and manage money on behalf of persons who were legally incapable or do not have the capacity to manage their own affairs. This includes minors, unborn heirs, and missing or absent persons. Mendonca, who has been accepted at Wynberg Boys High School and needs the money to settle his fees, said: “The money my father left me was for my education and health.”
Referring to Barrow as “dad”, Mendonca said: “My dad twice visited the Guardians Fund but was not assisted by anyone.