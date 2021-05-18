Cape storm damage assessments almost complete, says Bredell

Cape Town - Damage assessments following a storm in the Overberg 10 days ago are nearly complete, according to Anton Bredell, the Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC.

While the region saw additional rainfall over the past weekend, there was less than the previous week.

Reporting on the storm damage on Monday, Bredell said: “On Saturday there was some concern with regards to rising water levels in the previously flooded areas of Struisbaai North, but municipal officials from Cape Agulhas Municipality managed to divert the excess water successfully and no evacuations were needed, and there was no additional damage to houses in the area.

“Private property owners were the hardest hit, especially in the agricultural sector where large areas of crops have been lost.

“Public road infrastructure has also been significantly affected. The numbers are still being quantified. For instance, the Struisbaai road remains heavily waterlogged but is open to slow moving traffic. Municipal officials continue to work hard to complete mopping up the region,” he said.

Bredell added that the Malgas point was reopened on May 16, but that some minor roads in the Caledon and Swellendam area would remain closed until conditions improved.

The closed roads are: the HP 282, HP 268, DR 1310, DR 1306 and DR 1308 roads.

Meanwhile, dam levels across the province have seen some slight improvement over the past 10 days and are expected to continue to improve as water from the catchment areas flows into the major dams.

At the same time, the SA Weather Service has issued another warning for the remainder of the week and says light showers can be expected across large parts of the province until Friday night.

Regarding the capacity of dams supplying the Cape Town metro, Xanthea Limberg, the City’s Mayco member for water and waste, said that the levels had increased slightly by 1.2%, from 68.6% the previous week to 69.8%.

Limberg said: “Water consumption for the same period increased to 770 million litres per day, compared with 754 million litres the week before.”

Cape Argus