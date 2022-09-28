Cape Struggle hero Armien ‘Arch’ Sydow dies

Cape Town - Freedom fighter fighter and liberation movement leader Armien “Arch” Sydow died on Tuesday at the Kingsbury Hospital in Claremont as a result of heart failure. He was 75. Sydow, who served as part of Nelson Mandela’s security unit after his release from prison, leaves behind his wife and two sons.

He joined the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the 1980s, but at age 17 was already leading protest marches on wage disputes before the existence of any unions. Speaking on Sydow’s passing, family member Rashid Lombard said: “He was thoroughly embedded in his community and a true mentor to the young men and women who always sought his advice and counsel.” A District Six native, Sydow moved to Athlone as a child and there he began engaging in revolutionary politics, serving in the relief arm of the UDF.

Veteran journalist and freedom fighter Zubeida Jaffer said: “It’s a very sad moment for all of us who were connected at that time. He was very ill, so he is now at peace. He was like so many people at that time, quietly going about supporting the building of a movement and supporting the Struggle. “He wasn’t someone who made a lot of noise, but he was somebody who was resonant, determined and prepared to die, so we could have a different country. “Young people of that time like him did what they had to do, to end apartheid and ensure that we are not discriminated against all the time.”

