Cape student running initiative which distributes over 630 food parcels a week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A 19-year old psychology student is running a food parcel initiative which distributes more than 630 parcels a week. Jason Ellish, who has a group of 20 volunteers, most of whom are high school learners, has helped to sustain families in areas such as Mitchells Plain, Fisantekraal and Klipheuwel. To sustain the initiative and expand to other areas, Ellish said he partnered with churches, NPOs and a non-government organisation called Sprouting Minds that worked to feed children living in impoverished communities. He said he also partnered with Spar Palm Grove, which supplied space for the group to use as a packing centre and offered them food at sale prices. “It has been surreal working with all these wonderful people to help those in need.

"This has always been my dream, and I am grateful for the organisations and churches, as well as businesses that came on board to help bring the project to life,” Ellish said.

Unfortunately the initiative that also supports a number of soup kitchens by providing them with ingredients, is running at a loss and not able to produce as many food parcels as it used to.

Ellish appealed to those who could donate to help keep the project alive.

“Unfortunately we are running out of money and food to pack and share with people in need. There are so many in need and it is disheartening that we can’t reach them all.

"We are appealing to anyone who is able to donate, and assist us to spread hope and love, to do so and share what they can,” said Ellish.

For more information call 0791222482.

Cape Argus