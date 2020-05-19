Cape swim schools appeal to be reopened as more businesses start operating

Cape Town - With the current level of the national lockdown allowing for more businesses to open their doors, swimming schools are pleading with the government for permission to work. A petition has been created by swimming schools in Cape Town to be reopened, saying children could be at a higher risk of drowning. Swimmatix swim school owner Matt Pike said: “Before we get into why we need to go back don’t compare swimming lessons to ballet, soccer or music. Learning how to swim is a life skill, it is that simple. It is a skill everyone should be able to do. It is a skill that could save your or a child’s life. The world is 71% covered in water and children are 100% curious. “My biggest worry is the sudden halt. This means that children have just stopped learning this skill. Studies show that formal swimming lessons reduce the risk of drowning by 88%, so what now?” Pike said that even with winter arriving soon, drowning was not seasonal and that was why swimming instructors teach in controlled environments to cover year-round swimming lessons.

“Swimming schools have massive overheads, it doesn’t come cheap to have warm, clean pools, office staff, cleaning staff, maintenance staff, the actual teachers, training, equipment, rentals, operational costs and the list goes on,” he said.

Pike’s petition has reached nearly 5 000 signatures.

Owner and instructor at Superswim Academy Leande Carstens said drowning was one of the leading causes of death in children and the statistics of near-fatal and fatal drownings were frightening, “Our students had to stop swimming mid-March which means they have lost out on almost eight weeks of swimming. If our doors stay closed any longer we will lose an immense amount of progress with our little ones. Some of these children have taken months to warm up to us and the idea of swimming or some of them have had a traumatic incident pertaining to water. We will need to start from scratch in building up the trust relationship between swimmer and instructor.”

Happy Dolphins Swim School owner Ingrid van Eyk said: “We have lost 100% of our income. Salaries cannot be paid, but running costs still need to be paid in order to keep swim schools up to the standard of safety and health requirements needed when working with young children.”

