Cape taxi owners are pleased to receive their permits for Brackengate route

Cape Town - Taxi owners were left smiling as MEC for Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie handed more than 106 positive decision letters to minibus taxi operators who applied for an operating licence in the Brackengate area between the R300 and Brackenfell Boulevard. The issue of permits is known to cause havoc within the taxi industry, especially when those at the receiving end decide to fight for what they believe is due to them.

Yesterday, however, things were different as Mackenzie handed over permits allowing taxi operations to take place legally in Brackengate. According to the report, the exchange marks a successful outcome for the Minibus Taxi Task Team established by Mackenzie in February, comprising representatives from the provincial government, the City and the leadership of the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco). The task team aims to work together to address specific challenges faced by the minibus taxi industry so people can get to work with safe, affordable and reliable transport.

Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said the association welcomed the government’s efforts to give recognition to the taxi industry by providing for their needs. The issuing of permits had long been awaited as lots of taxis were and are still impounded when there is no permit in place. “We welcome the efforts made by the government in trying to meet the taxi owners halfway. The issue of permits brings about lots of conflict, but for now it’s safe to say we are happy.

“Our members can finally drive to and from Brackengate without necessarily breaking the law and getting their taxis impounded.” Santaco spokesperson Makhosandile Tumana said the idea behind the task team programme comes a long way and Santaco was pleased to see the remaining taxi owners finally getting their permits for the Brackengate taxi route. Mackenzie said: “These new operating licences will enable the applicants from six different taxi associations to operate to and from the Brackengate Industrial area, where there has been a noted influx of job opportunities.