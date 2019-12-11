This after a fellow schoolmate recognised the identikit released by Metrorail of two suspects sought in connection with the blaze in the early hours of November 28.
A school teacher, who was alerted on Monday afternoon, immediately went to the house of the pupil. A member of the Elsies River Community Policing Forum said: “The learner’s grandmother told the teacher that her grandson told her he was one of the two guys who allegedly set the train alight. “The learner also told his grandmother that he was threatened by the second suspect from Delft, who said if he didn’t co-operate his family would be hurt.”
Shortly after the conversation, the teacher took the pupil to Elsies River police station from where he was transferred to the Cape Town police station, where he was questioned by investigators. Apparently the pupil also told investigators the whereabouts of the second suspect and where he lives in Delft.
The pair are to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court once they have been charged. Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said they heard rumours about an arrest, but didn’t get any official confirmation from the police.