Cape Town and Big Apple reunited as airline resumes international direct flights

Cape Town - United Airlines is back in the Mother City, resuming its thrice weekly non-stop service between its New York/Newark hub at Newark Liberty and Cape Town international airports. The airline was welcomed with a special (grey) water salute, which marked the arrival of the first flight UA1122 into Cape Town International Airport on Thursday night.

United’s regional sales director Bob Schumacher said they were excited to return to the Mother City, as the only airline providing a non-stop trans-Atlantic service between Cape Town and North America. “Our nonstop service from Cape Town is not only reconnecting our customers – both business and leisure – to New York City, it also provides the possibility to quickly and conveniently connect via our New York/Newark hub to over 60 onward destinations across the Americas,” Schumacher said. The route was suspended a few months after its launch in March 2020, due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said it was a special occasion, "a day where we can welcome back United Airlines flights from New York to Cape Town”. He said it was heart-warming to see a plane full of excited American tourists ready to explore and enjoy Cape Town, after a 20-month hiatus in flights. Economic growth mayoral committee member James Vos said while the travel bans were disappointing, the City with its partners would continue to work hard to reverse those restrictions and see the return of international airlines and all their passengers, who were so keen to visit Cape Town.

“A few weeks ago, we launched a destination marketing campaign in New York and other major cities, showing the diversity of experiences and the beauty that Cape Town offers. This route between North America and Cape Town opens travel and trade opportunities that stand to be of significant benefit to our economy,” Vos said. Cape Town International Airport general manager Mark Maclean said they had seen numerous travel bans and restrictions being placed on travellers across the world. Maclean said: “We are delighted that United Airlines will restart operations at Cape Town International Airport, as planned. The connection between New York and Cape Town is a very popular route and connects us with a key source market for business and leisure travellers.”

He said they trusted that the travel bans and restrictions were as short-lived as possible and that they would continue to receive visitors to their region during the peak season. Finance and economic opportunities MEC David Maynier said the US was an important and strategic trade and investment partner for them, strengthened by their bilateral co-operation agreement signed in 2020. He said the flight provided increased cargo capacity, which bodes well for the local export market wanting to gain access to the US.