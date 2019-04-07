Artist Willie Bester receives his honorary doctorate from acting chancellor, Professor Nana Poku. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Well-known Cape Town artist Willie Bester has been awarded an honorary doctorate in literature by the University of KwaZulu-Natal. UKZN honoured him for his work as a Struggle artist in the forefront of the anti-apartheid movement.

Bester creates media paintings, canvas assemblages and metal sculptures expressing the forced removals, township life and gender oppression.

Two art students, Siphecele Mkwanazi and Cebo Mbhatha, gave Bester a painting of himself and a framed drawing after the graduation ceremony.

“I am completely overwhelmed by this gesture. They are clearly highly talented and I wish them every success,” Bester said after receiving the gift.

Bester spoke at the graduation about the role his parents played in fighting apartheid and how his work has confronted issues of injustice and exclusion, during the apartheid era and in post-apartheid South Africa.

His work also looks at the experiences of ordinary people, showing the many ways in which they have been deprived, while at the same time celebrating their lives and achievements.

The artwork strongly focuses on women and children who have struggled to survive poverty in rural areas and in South Africa’s under-resourced townships.

“My fascination with being creative began when I was very young, making wire cars for myself and my friends and painting murals for people in the impoverished community in Montagu in the Little Karoo, where I grew up in the 1950s and 1960s.

“I visited local artists like Francois Krige and Adriaan Braaf and taught myself how to work in oil paints.

“While employed as a dental mechanic, I was inspired by the example of the politically challenging subject matters I encountered in the work of my peers at the Community Art Centre in Cape Town.”

As the first-born child of a coloured mother and a migrant Xhosa-speaking father, Bester’s early life was shaped by the indignities his parents suffered under the apartheid system.

“I have often wondered what my parents would say if they saw me now as a successful artist who has just been awarded an honorary doctorate.”

Bester also thanked the artists he has collaborated with over the years for the many productive interactions, and the University of KwaZulu-Natal for its vote of confidence in him and his work.

