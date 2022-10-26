Cape Town Arts Festival stages a return with free shows at the Castle of Good Hope

Cape Town - The Cape Town Arts Festival is set to return, bringing buskers from across the City to perform at the Castle of Good Hope this weekend. Formerly the One City, Many Cultures Project and Cape Town Festival, the Cape Town Arts Festival began in 1999 as a project to promote cultural diversity and humanity following the bombing of the Planet Hollywood restaurant at the V&A Waterfront in 1998.

Through the festival, over 1 800 artists and 10 arts venues were promoted, including four community festivals. The last festival was held in 2017. Yusuf Ganief founded the Beyond Busking Project, taking buskers off the street and facilitating a 13-week upskilling programme. Through the programme, buskers are taught about stage presence, vocal training, song writing, musical instrument training and producing their own original songs with industry partners Ariva Arts Foundation, Rootspring Music and Cape Audio College.

“We promise an event that will uplift, intrigue and nurture body, mind and soul. There will be something for everyone, young and old, music and arts lovers, art intellectuals, food lovers, vegan and healthy lifestyle lovers, alternative healing practices such as meditation and yoga. We welcome all the people of Cape Town to join us in a post-Covid celebration to reignite our zest for life, hope and peace,” Ganief said. Morne Holland from Ocean View will be performing original songs as one of the headline acts. Holland said this was an opportunity of a lifetime, and was looking forward to performing for Cape Town. Busker Henry Jeane will be performing his new song: “They are coming” at the festival. Jeane performed at Simon’s Town Waterfront for local and international tourists daily, and plays a range of African instruments such as the Amakhondero Horns, Marimbas and Kundi Harp.

“I never knew in which key to sing and how to write my songs until I joined the Beyond Busking Project. I gained my confidence back. Never give up,” Jeane said. The festival will take place at the Castle of Good Hope on October 29, from 10am to 6pm, and is free to attend. [email protected]