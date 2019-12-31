ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “ER24 as well as all other services have prepared adequately for the festivities; we have placed extra resources in strategic areas to handle the high amount of calls that we generally receive during these times.”
He said in previous years they had received a higher call rate in the evenings.
“This is due to the people visiting various clubs, pubs and restaurants and with that comes the use of alcohol and illicit substances as well,” he said.
Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “The statistics tell us that people continue to show flagrant disregard for the law, their own safety and the safety of others, by insisting on bringing alcohol into public spaces.