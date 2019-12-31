Cape Town authorities on high alert for New Year festivities









File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – With thousands of people preparing to usher in the new year at clubs and festivals in the Mother City, authorities are on high alert to assure the safety and security of partygoers. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “ER24 as well as all other services have prepared adequately for the festivities; we have placed extra resources in strategic areas to handle the high amount of calls that we generally receive during these times.” He said in previous years they had received a higher call rate in the evenings. “This is due to the people visiting various clubs, pubs and restaurants and with that comes the use of alcohol and illicit substances as well,” he said. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “The statistics tell us that people continue to show flagrant disregard for the law, their own safety and the safety of others, by insisting on bringing alcohol into public spaces.

"Let's not forget that the weather has impacted a number of priority days this December, so the amount of alcohol confiscated is absolutely shocking.”

On the streets, the City’s metro police arrested three motorists for drunken driving and 15 others on other charges including possession of drugs, fraud, assault, robbery and resisting arrest.

Officers also issued 837 fines for various by-law and traffic offences. The City’s Random Breath Testing Unit arrested 19 more motorists for driving under the influence at checkpoints last week.

‘What’s made the situation worse is the number of incidents where guilty parties had the temerity to attack our staff in the execution of their duties.

"Alcohol abuse is one of the key challenges to enforcement agencies, and it is amplified over the season. Far too many people seem to think it is acceptable until they lose a loved one or end up behind bars. When will we learn?” Smith asked.

South African Network of People Who Use Drugs alerted that many tend to overindulge on new year.

Cape Argus