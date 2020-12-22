Cape Town bars and nightclubs inspected for compliance with Covid-19 regulations

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has beefed up its presence at some of Cape Town’s prime night spots to ensure that bars and nightclubs comply with Covid-19 regulations. This past weekend Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith held an inspection in Long Street, and in Bellville. Smith said: “We are visiting venues such as taverns, bars and nightclubs that are open at night; these venues can possibly to lead to the spread of Covid-19. “We are checking that they are operating within the Covid-19 regulations, which state that they are only allowed to operate with half their patrons. We are also trying to ensure that people at least try and wear their masks.” Smith said the operation would be ongoing and different venues would be targeted every week.

“We are also revisiting venues to see where they failed to comply. We will be issuing fines but we will apply to the liquor tribunal to have their (non-compliant establishments) lliquor licences revoked,” he said.

The City inspected over 8 000 facilities between July and October to ensure Covid-19 compliance. Thirty premises were closed down and more than 1 000 facilities were found to have not adhered to health and safety regulations.

With the province experiencing a severe second wave of the coronavirus, the City said it had ramped up its enforcement efforts to ensure that there were no further lockdown restrictions.

Local Government and Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said: “We have seen a general disobedience regarding important health and safety protocols and regulations. We also find that the groups of people being infected more than any others are younger people in large crowds. We are in a really difficult situation with resources stretched and staff across the board under increased pressure as numbers continue to climb. We need everyone to play their part by keeping themselves and their loved ones safe this festive season.”

Mayco member for community and health services Dr Zahid Badroodien said: “The City's environmental health practitioners will continue their daily assessments of restaurants, supermarkets and places of worship. There is ongoing poor adherence to Covid-19 regulations especially in taverns, pubs and spaza shops. We will not hesitate to take legal action in order to hold businesses responsible for the implementation of the Covid-19 regulations in the business space.”

Cape Argus