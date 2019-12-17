Cape Town - There was no room for reconciliation between Cape beachgoers and law enforcement on the long weekend after the two fought with each other over booze.
On Monday, December 16, law enforcement officers working on the City's beaches clashed with members of the public who insist on consuming alcohol on City beaches. Over a thousand units of alcohol were confiscated over the past few days and what is alarming is the violent response of some of the offenders to the officers' interventions.
In Muizenberg, one suspect was arrested after he assaulted an officer who confiscated his alcohol.
At the Zandvlei picnic area, also in Muizenberg, about 60 people attacked officers who had impounded alcohol. The officers were forced to use pepper spray to defend themselves.
On Saturday, 14 December, behind the Civic Centre in Muizenberg three officers were attacked by about 25 bathers who resorted to violence after their alcohol was confiscated. The officers had to use pepper spray to defend themselves and backup was called.