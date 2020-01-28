The city’s experience provides an opportunity to capture some of the valuable perspectives and experiences from the various participants, especially from within the City of Cape Town, as the crisis played out.
A statement from the conference organisers said: “Two years on from that crisis, the W12 Congress now provides a platform for the different roles, responsibilities, and responses to be analysed in a way that helps citizens, businesses, and city governments better understand how complicated the process of urban water management and climate change adaptation is and how to adequately prepare for future city-level water crises.”
Shelley Humphreys, executive director of SOSNPO, the South African water NPO behind the event, said: “The costs and consequences of inaction on water are colossal, both in economic and human terms. The W12 congress is a meeting of the best water minds from across the globe.
“I am confident that, with the best information at our fingertips, political will, financing, and some time, we can deliver Better Water Policies and solutions for Better Lives.”