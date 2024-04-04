Cape Town - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce a clear deadline for the delayed National Devolution Strategy with under two months to go until the end of the president’s term of office. According to the City’s ongoing Rail Feasibility Study, functional rail will save lower income families in Cape Town R932 million per year and sustain 51 000 jobs in the metro.

Hill- Lewis said: “I call on President Ramaphosa to break his silence and inform the nation of a clear deadline for the delayed National Devolution Strategy, which would see capable metros take over passenger rail operations. “The president’s continued silence – including failing to even mention the delayed strategy in SONA – is not acceptable to Capetonians who urgently need a safe, affordable, and reliable passenger rail service. “The City’s ongoing rail feasibility study has found that efficient passenger rail will add R11 billion to the local economy each year, and save lower income families hundreds of millions in transport costs.

“Cape Town is ready for the job-creating economic growth that comes with working trains. Lower income families are ready for more affordable public transport. This is why we expect extreme urgency from the national government to devolve rail for the City to run. “Cabinet’s own National Rail Policy White Paper 2022 first promised the delivery of a Devolution Strategy by 2023. Then in Parliament on 5 September 2023, the president promised the strategy would be concluded and approved by 2024. “Now with under two months until the end of his term, there is still no deadline for this strategy and the City has not even been consulted on a draft. Mr President, tell us: are you breaking your promise to devolve rail to metros?”