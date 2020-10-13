Cape Town cannabis lab uncovered with over R80 000 worth of plants

Cape Town - Members of the police cracked down on a cannabis lab on Tuesday, uncovering over R80 000 worth of plants in the process.

In a statement, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said an intelligence operation led by the narcotics unit led officers to a business park in Ferndale Drive in Ottery.

A search was conducted and at approximately 10:45am the officials, with assistance from members of the Cape Town flying squad, uncovered the laboratory.

“A hydroponic cannabis laboratory comprising dagga drying equipment and various dagga plants valued at around R82 200 (was found),” Traut said.

He said four cooling units which had been transformed into fully equipped hot houses, as well as plants in various stages of cultivation, were found during the raid.