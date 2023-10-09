Cape Town commuters urged to share input on plans for MyCiTi bus stops

Cape Town - Residents are invited to comment on the City of Cape Town’s proposal to replace a number of temporary MyCiTi bus stops with permanent stops in various suburbs, before the deadline at the end of the month. The City of Cape Town’s Urban Mobility Directorate is planning to replace a number of temporary MyCiTi bus stops with permanent stops in suburbs including Atlantis, Century City, Hout Bay, Melkbosstrand, Milnerton, Mitchells Plain, Summer Greens, Sunningdale and Woodstock.

The closing date for comment is October 31, 2023. Mayco member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas said: “The City is continuously monitoring the MyCiTi service to see how we can improve our offering and make it more convenient, and safer for commuters. “Our team has now finalised the exact locations for the construction of new permanent stops along the existing MyCiTi routes and would like communities and commuters to provide input on the proposed plans.

“Some permanent bus stops will be built at a slightly different location to the current temporary stops. This is to allow for road safety needs, space limitations, easier access for passengers and links with future MyCiTi routes,” said Quintas. The permanent MyCiTi bus stops include name posts with lighting, leaning rails, bus service information and universal access measures like tactile paving for the visually impaired and ramps for wheelchairs. Stops with high passenger numbers will include a shelter with seating.