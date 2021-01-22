Cape Town cops bust 17-year-old alleged gang member with drugs

Cape Town - Police in Cape Town arrested a 17-year-old alleged gang member for the possession of drugs on Friday. Provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the teenager was arrested in Bonteheuwel. Members of the Bishop Lavis SAPS received information of drug activities at a house in Jakkalsvlei Avenue. Van Wyk said on arrival at the premises, officers noticed an abandoned wendy house and a male suspect. The suspect tried to flee the scene but the officers caught up with him and found 41 sachets filled with methamphetamine, 31 mandrax tablets and 14 packets of marijuana in his possession.

Police found mandrax tablets in the possession of a 17-year-old in Bonteheuwel. Photo: SAPS

“He was arrested and detained.

“The juvenile is currently being transported to Goodwood Court where he will undergo a formal assessment before he is brought before the magistrate’s court in Bishop Lavis on charges of illegal possession of drugs.

“The accused is a member of a local gang that is terrorising community members in the area,” Van Wyk said.

In an unrelated incident on Thursday, Maitland Flying Squad members seized an unlicensed firearm at a house in Kleinvlei. No arrests were made.

A second firearm was also found in the area and a 41-year-old suspect was arrested. He is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

On Wednesday, at about 7.30am, members of the Mitchells Plain Crime Prevention Unit received information about drugs and firearms at a premises in Sentinel Street in Tafelsig.

“Upon arriving at the premises, members saw a male coming out of the wendy house holding a black bag.

“The suspect started running when he saw the police, but was apprehended.

“When the members searched the black bag it contained 103 whole mandrax tablets, 59 half mandrax tablets, 130 packets of methamphetamine, 40 grams of uncut methamphetamine, five .32 special rounds and an undisclosed amount of cash. Police arrested a 64-year-old male,” Van Wyk said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on charges relating to dealing in drugs and the unlawful possession of ammunition.

In an unrelated incident, Cape Town police are urging anyone with information regarding the latest cash-in-transit robbery to please come forward.

Van Wyk said the incident took place on Tuesday at 4pm along Klipfontein Road in Surrey Estate.

He said the vehicle stopped at a traffic light when a suspect got into the vehicle on the passenger side, which was unlocked.

“The suspect threatened the driver with a firearm and instructed him to drive to Langa area, where he was robbed.

“The suspect fled the scene in a black VW vehicle. No shots were fired, no injuries reported,” Van Wyk said.

The suspect managed to flee with an undisclosed amount of money.

Van Wyk is urging anyone with information to come forward or alternatively contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

African News Agency (ANA)