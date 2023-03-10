Cape Town Cycle Tour is back for its 45th celebration – with special spots to watch

Cape Town - The 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour is on this Sunday with thousands of bikers taking on the 42km and 109km races. With the crack of the starter’s pistol at 6am, the 109km riders will head past the Cape Town Castle before hitting the first challenge of the day, Nelson Mandela Boulevard, and ride through Hospital Bend before moving past UCT and Newlands Forest headed to Edinburgh Drive and so on.

With all the up and down the hills that will be experienced on the long race, the team’s final destination will hit its 15th glorious downhill and flat kilometres to the finish through Bakoven, Camp’s Bay. The 42km route will start at the Castle of Good Hope in Castle Street, after the long route has finished, at around 10am. Riders will then make their way southbound on Nelson Mandela Boulevard and the M3 until reaching Steenberg Road (where the traditional route peels off towards Muizenberg) before turning around to head home the way they came, finishing in Newmarket Street in the city centre.

With both races taking place on the same day, and bikers using different routes from the city central cruising the surrounding areas, for those who are interested in watching the team pass by the City has located different spots where they can gather and spectate: EDINBURGH DRIVE AND BLUE ROUTE – Paradise Road is good for watching cyclists speed past and start the climb up Edinburgh Drive. GLENCAIRN BEACH – Muizenberg and Kalk Bay locals line the roads, and a little further along there’s pedestrian access to the grassed area at Glencairn Beach.

SIMON’S TOWN – Main Road is the next popular spectator point. Jubilee Square, where Pick n Pay run the refreshment station. NOORDHOEK – As riders approach Chapman’s Peak, cyclists ride past the Noordhoek Farm Village. Locals access this area on foot or relax at one of the restaurants on the roadside. HOUT BAY AND SUIKERBOSSIE – After Chappies, the route slices through Hout Bay: stroll down to Main Road (M65).

SEA POINT AND THE FINISH – Now the riders speed past Camps Bay beachfront – a pedestrian bridge here gives access to both sides of the road – before the thrills at the sharp left turn from Victoria Road into Queens Road, Sea Point. Last, there’s the Promenade and finish line in the shadow of the DHL Stadium. LIVE STREAMING For those not in Cape Town or prefer to be reclined in an armchair, you can watch from the comfort of your home on Facebook and YouTube from 6am to 11am. Watch out for the link on Saturday, March 11.