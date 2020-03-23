Cape Town dam levels sitting at 59,9%

Cape Town - Dams supplying the Cape metro have declined by 1,4% over the past week (16 March – 22 March 2020) to 59,9% of total capacity.

Water consumption for the same period decreased to 748 million litres per day. Consumption the previous week was at 780 million litres per day.

"The City of Cape Town is aware that residents may have concerns about the impact on water supply associated with Covid-19 mitigation measures, in the form of intensive hand-washing habits as urged by health experts. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wetting hands with clean, running water, turning off the tap, and applying soap for thorough washing, before rinsing.

"While mindful consumption of water is still important, the City encourages residents to proceed with diligent hand-washing practises for the benefit of our individual and collective health. Hand-washing uses comparatively less water than other activities and is not expected to pose a threat to water security, and this is demonstrated by the fact that consumption actually went down over the previous week," said Mayco Member for Water and Waste, Xanthea Limberg.

Residents are advised to visit www.capetown.gov.za/thinkwater for information relating to current water restrictions, guidelines around alternative water sources such as boreholes and rainwater tanks, tariff information, and other useful tools for enabling a water-wise city.