Cape Town dams continue to decrease but still 12.8% more than last year

Cape Town - Cape Town dam levels have dropped 2% more in the last week, bringing the level to 83.4%, down from 85.4% the previous week, according to the latest statistics from the City of Cape Town. These levels are still 12.8% more than it was at the same time last year when the dam levels were at 70.6% In its regular report on the dam levels and water consumption, the City said: “Daily water consumption for the last week increased to 812 million litres per day, compared to 799 million litres the week before.” At the same time, the provincial department of Local Government reported that the latest average dam level for dams across the province is 63.9%. A year ago they stood at 51.9%. Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell said: “Parts of the Central Karoo district continue to be severely affected by the ongoing drought.”

“We’re aware of concerns relating to recent water supply challenges in Prince Albert. Our investigation has found that the town has enough water, but the challenge is in managing the town’s reservoir capacity,” said Bredell.

“The reservoirs are drawn empty too fast due to daily high levels of water consumption in the town. The average water consumption per person per day is 150 litres. We want to urge the community to use less water. This will certainly alleviate the problems with water supply in the town,” said Bredell.

Meanwhile, as drought assistance continues in large parts of the Western Cape, Agri Western Cape has thanked all donors who contributed to the Agri Western Cape Drought Relief Fund in 2020.

Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom said: “R4 million was spent on assisting producers in the drought areas last year by purchasing feed and by transporting purchased and donated feed to the drought-stricken areas.

“Agri Western Cape also continues to assist producers in the Kliprand, Bitterfontein and Landplaas regions of the West Coast, as well as the Klein Karoo where no significant rain has fallen so far this summer,” said Strydom.

“The Stompdrift and Kammanassie dams near Oudtshoorn stand at 17.9% and 0% respectively, and the Poortjieskloof dam at Montagu is also completely empty.

“The Western Cape's good 2020 winter grain harvest and donations of roughage by grain producers were of great value to livestock farmers in the drought areas,” said Strydom.

Cape Argus