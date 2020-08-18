Cape Town deeds office set to upgrade IT system following recent challenges

Cape Town - The Cape Town deeds office will urgently prioritise the upgrading of its IT system, according to Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza.

The move follows numerous complaints from stakeholders regarding backlogs and the constant closure of the office due to Covid-19 scares.

“All officials will be provided with all relevant tools of the trade to allow them to work from home. However, it is understood that, in some instances, this may not be possible, due to various factors such as where offices are in rural areas and where it is not safe to do so,” said Didiza.

“All examiners will be allowed to do examination of documents at home, to fast-track the examination of documents. Registrars have the authority to manage this and should do so, taking all appropriate steps to ensure the safety of the documents as well as steps to avoid fraudulent transactions.”

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier welcomed the opening of the deeds office and said his department stood ready to advise on workplace safety measures and looked forward to engaging with Didiza.