Cape Town Destroyers in Spain for World Rescue Extrication Competition

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s vehicle extrication team of specialised fire and rescue officials have left for Lanzarote Island, Spain, to compete in the World Rescue Extrication Competition. Fondly known as the Cape Town Destroyers, the team were the only South Africans to be invited to compete against other top extricators from around the world in the international competition from October 16 to 21.

According to the City, although team members are stationed at different firehouses, they have been training throughout the year, sharpening their skills by working through exercises simulating possible scenarios in the three categories they will compete in. City of Cape Town safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said the team comprises highly-skilled extrication specialist firefighters, trained at rescuing victims from trapped motor vehicle accidents. “Often, during horrific motor vehicle collisions where victims are trapped and getting them to hospital becomes critical, it is a race against time and every second counts.

“Exposure to new extrication techniques is another investment in knowledge and skills, which allows quicker extrication of trapped victims in horrific motor vehicle accidents. “The challenge will be tough as this is the stage for the world’s best rescuers. The team will be learning from the teams from the other countries and be exposed to new methods of working, new equipment on the market and utilising these tools in the pits when doing the scenarios,” Smith said. The nine-person team boasts 176 years of experience between them.

The City of Cape Town’s vehicle extrication team within the Fire & Rescue Service, the Cape Town Destroyers, are jetted off to Lanzarote in Spain last week, to compete with other international teams in the World Rescue Challenge, which takes place from 16 to 21 October. Picture: Supplied On their return, the team members take on the roles of trainers and mentors in the latest techniques to the rest of the firefighters. “This allows the service to up-skill all its firefighters to render a more clinical extrication rescue to trapped victims. “With more vehicles on our roads, motorists are exposed daily to the possibility of being involved in an accident.

“Should this happen, rest assured, there is a fire and rescue service that can deal with such incidents.” The Cape Destroyers team members are Station Commander Morne Haskell, stationed at Goodwood Fire Station, Station Commander Warren Sam, stationed at Goodwood Fire Station, and Station Commander Virgel Cloete, stationed at Strand Fire Station. Senior Firefighter Alvin Kaliza is stationed at Goodwood Fire Station, Senior Firefighter Michael Gardiner is stationed at Strand Fire Station, Firefighter Robert Stamatiad is stationed at Lakeside, and Firefighter Gershwin Cloete is stationed at Sir Lowry’s Pass Fire Station.