Cape Town families in informal settlements left without shelter after flooding

Cape Town - Heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding in residential areas, especially in informal settlements across the Peninsula. In Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa, more than 60 families were left stranded when floodwater blocked roads and drenched their shacks. The residents embarked on a protest on Sunday, stoning traffic and demanding better housing. Community leader Thanduxolo Vuso said the residents had for years requested to be relocated to a safer area. “Our shacks get flooded every year here when there are heavy rains.The elderly and children are the most affected,” he said. Vuso claimed ward councillor Samkelo John had ignored residents’ calls for assistance and had not visited the informal settlement since the flooding. Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said no major incidents had been reported. She said the City’s informal settlement management department would conduct an assessment and provide flood kits.

Langa Community Action co-ordinator Mzikhona Mgedle said a food kitchen had been set up to provide temporary relief for the affected families. Staff were waiting for more donations of blankets and clothing.

Anele Gqasana, a human-rights monitor at the Langa Command Centre, said the affected families would be moved to halls until it was safe for them to to return to their homes.

Meanwhile, residents of Wallacedene informal settlement in Kraaifontein gathered what was left of their belongings after their homes were destroyed in a fire. Brackenfell-Kraaifontein Community Action Network volunteer Lynn Hendricks said the councillor had abandoned the families.

“This fire has once again exposed the power of the community to care for each other in the spirit of ubuntu. Sadly, it has also showcased the lack of response from officials, as we have made contact several times and still have not seen any City or government official on the ground,” she said

Cape Town Weather Services said another cold front was expected to roll across the city, bringing heavy rains and causing temperatures to plummet. Forecaster Matshidiso Mogale said heavy downpours may result in flooding in some areas.

