Cape Town family, including boy aged 11, gunned down on Heritage Day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A Cape Town family is reeling in shock after unknown gunmen stormed their home on Heritage Day on Thursday and gunned down four relatives. The deceased included a young boy aged 11. One person survived the shooting in Brown’s Farm on Thursday evening, a statement released on Friday by provincial police spokeswoman Novela Potelwa said. Preliminary reports showed two unknown gunmen forcefully entered a home in Makhosi Street, and shot and killed the boy, as well as three women aged 18, 30 and 69. “Meanwhile another person who was injured in the shooting was taken to a medical facility for treatment,” Potelwa said.

She said detectives from the provincial organised crime unit were investigating the case. The South African Police Services 72-hour activation plan was in place and resources had been mobilised to trace and apprehend the suspects.

“Anyone with information that could assist in expediting the investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App. All information received will be handled in strict confidence,” Potelwa said.

Earlier this week, less than a kilometre from Brown’s Farm, four people were shot dead and a fifth victim injured and rushed to hospital in the Nyanga area.

According to Potelwa, those victims, all men in their early thirties, were sitting in front of a house in Noxolo Street in Crossroads when a vehicle pulled up and three occupants opened fire on them.

African News Agency (ANA)