Cape Town film industry gets its cameras rollings during Covid-19 pandemic

Cape Town - Numerous productions are currently up and running in Cape Town, with the help of the City's Film Permit Office, which has issued 70 film permits since the resumption of filming in April. Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said that this brings the total number of permits issued during the 2019/20 financial year to 5 245. The film office received more than 11 000 film bookings during the reporting year. "The industry has taken a knock as a result of the global crisis but during the visit to the set of the locally-produced Indemnity, I was encouraged to see all those in the film industry value chain pull together to ensure that the sector continues to produce and retain jobs at this difficult time. "I recently had the opportunity to visit the set of the South African action film Indemnity, currently being shot at the Cape Town Stadium. "The local production, which showcases Cape Town as a premier film and tourism destination, is one of many who had to shut down in March due to the Covid-19 forced lockdown," Smith said.

Smith said that following the relaxation of lockdown regulations, the cast and crew of Indemnity have rebuilt sets, picked up their cameras and proceeded to continue their craft during this crisis, albeit under a strict Covid-19 compliance regime.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, visits the set of South African action film Indemnity, currently being shot at the Cape Town Stadium. Picture: Supplied

The wellbeing of staff, cast and crew on set remains a priority Smith said, and accordingly, the City’s Film Permit Office, in collaboration with the industry, has developed a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to promote and ensure responsible film-making in the city.

The SOP document serves as a guideline for the film industry in dealing with Covid-19 and outlines the basic technical measures companies have to put in place. Smith explained that the measures are informed by national regulations and international best practice including mandatory Covid-19 risk assessments and risk mitigation implementation measures for all production workplaces and staff, constant cleansing of work spaces, equipment and transportation.

"I was screened twice and had my temperature checked three times during my visit to the set at the Cape Town Stadium.

"It is important for us to work with the industry to get it back on its feet to ensure that a sector that contributes around R3,5-billion a year to the local economy continues to grow during and post the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The City is furthermore committed to evaluating how it can further assist the local film industry through, among others, assisting with promoting the city as a world-class film destination, lowering tariffs or other avenues," Smith said.

