Cape Town gears up to host the world’s largest gathering of African game developers

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is gearing up to host what is expected to be the largest gathering of African game developers in the world. The City will host – and is a sponsor of – Africa Games Week, an industry-curated three-day event, from Wednesday, February 23 and will host more than 300 professionals from around the world, including game developers.

In addition, more than 1 000 game enthusiasts are expected to join the hybrid event, which will also include master classes by international speakers, workshops, round-table discussions and games pitching competitions. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “Gaming is fast becoming one of the most important and innovative sectors in technology. It has become an area that cuts across other industries, creating solutions in entertainment and education. It also has the potential to create jobs and investment opportunities. “Cape Town has become the country’s top game development destination, with roughly 60% of game development studios based here. Through events such as Africa Games Week, we hope that emerging game developers can connect with international publishers, distributors and software developers in order to secure investment for their ventures.”

James Vos, the Mayco member for economic opportunities and asset management, said: “Cape Town is the digitech hub of Africa and a leading location for software companies. “Between 2003 and December 2018, the City’s ICT sector ranked third in terms of capital expenditure on the continent. “Given the global demand for software design and development, Cape Town is in a unique position to become a global innovation hub. The City’s natural beauty allows for a better working environment, lifestyle is a strong pull factor, and the local tech community is vibrant and enthusiastic with a large network of start-up support.”