Cape Town gets boost as international film Milli Vanilli to hit cinemas this month

Cape Town is set to be the backdrop of the highly-anticipated biographical film drama telling the rise-and-fall story of duo, Milli Vanilli. Girl, You Know It’s True is set to be released this month, showcasing various sights of the city as it also helped to boost the economy, creating employment for South African businesses, film crew and the film industry.

German-Austrian Simon Verhoeven is the director and producer of the scandalous story that gripped the entertainment industry in the early 1990s, when the rise and fall of one of the biggest pop star duos came to light. According to film distributor, Filmfinity, the film is said to captivate audiences as the story unpacks just how the scandal rocked the music industry, portraying the complexities of fame and deception through the performances of Tijan Njie as Rob Pilatus and Elan Ben Ali as Fab Morvan. The storyline follows the life of dance artists Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan who were struggling to make inroads as pop artists in Europe; that was before they met Boney M creator, Frank Farian in 1988, who recruited them to be the face of his new music project.

Their debut single Girl, You Know It’s True shot to the top of the charts resulting in millions of album sales across the globe. Tijan Njie (Rob Pilatus) and Elan Ben Ali (Fab Morvan) on set in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied In the US, Milli Vanilli went on to win the highly-prized “Best New Artist” award at the 1990 32nd Grammy Awards. Then, without warning, the wheels came off the duo’s career when it was discovered that they had in fact not sung on any of the songs on their debut album or hit singles.

The resulting fallout from one of the biggest scandals in pop history, including the return of the group’s Grammy Award, would prove to be fatal for Milli Vanilli’s once chart-topping rise to fame. According Filmfinity, the production employed numerous South African crew members and collaborated with local businesses, contributing significantly to the regional film industry. Cape Town’s diverse and vibrant scenery plays a crucial role in the film, adding authenticity and depth to the storytelling.

The film will hit the big screen in South Africa on June 21. The captivating movie includes local actors Natasha Loring, Andrew Roux, Ashley Dowds and David Chevers.