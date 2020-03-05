Cape Town golf courses could end up paying R10k per month for their lease

Cape Town - New tariffs for golf courses are in the pipeline after a recommendation that they pay R10 000 a month. A report presented at a recent community and health portfolio committee meeting stated: “Due to a number of golf course leases nearing their expiry date, the department has assessed whether the current tariff in terms of policy is still considered reasonable.” Current tariffs range from R1 058 to R3 603 a year. The report also stated that course maintenance standards needed to be balanced with practical constraints. “The viability in certain instances of golf courses can be considerable challenging as the expenses can be exorbitant as a result of the site extent that has to be maintained, which poses the question, can the site extents of certain golf courses not be reduced?” the report read.

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said it would engage each golf club on an individual basis.

“The report is still under consideration. No final decision has been taken.” Tyhalibongo said the proposed tariffs for 2020/21 would be submitted to the various portfolio committees and mayor Dan Plato together with the mayoral committee for consideration and recommendation to council.

In March last year, social housing activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi conducted a feasibility study on prime land in the city leased to various entities which it said could be used for affordable housing.

The report, titled “City Leases”, cites Cape Town’s failure to redistribute land. It contains proposals for five areas that could be used, including Rondebosch Golf Club, the Buitengracht Corridor, Harrington Square, and the Green Point and Fish Hoek bowling greens.

It also identified 24 golf courses in the city - 10 located on public land.

The organisation said golf courses and bowling greens faced declining membership, yet every year the City continued to renew their leases.

At issue is the fact that the Rondebosch golf course occupies about 45 full-sized soccer fields, but pays only R1 000 in rent each year.

The organisation said it could be used to build 2 500 new homes.

The opportunity for public comment on the City’s plans for Rondebosch Golf Club expired this week.

Woodstock chapter leader of Reclaim the City Karen Hendricks said: “The City plans to renew the lease, which dates back to 1937, for an additional 10 years. In the face of the worst housing affordability crisis in the country, the renewal of the lease effectively amounts to the City subsidising a wealthy few at the expense of poor and working-class families that remain locked out of land markets. This is public land that should be used to address our city’s apartheid legacy.”

