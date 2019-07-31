Cape Town - The City of Cape Town during its full Council sitting on Wednesday, 31 July 2019, resolved to confer the title of Alderman upon ten City councillors. On Wednesday, at its full Council sitting, Council resolved to confer the title and status of Alderman upon ten councillors of the City of Cape Town in terms of its Conferment of Civic Honours Policy. Their names are as follows:



Cllr Eddie Andrews

Cllr Albertus Basson

Cllr Cynthia Clayton

Cllr Gerhard Fourie

Cllr Bonita Jacobs

Cllr Xanthea Limberg

Cllr Siva Moodley

Cllr Rose Rau

Cllr Johannes Van der Merwe

Cllr Antonio Van der Rheede

The title “Alderman” is a historical title derived from the Anglo-Saxon position of ealdorman, literally meaning ‘elder man’.

The title is thus a fitting one to be bestowed upon councillors who, amongst other criteria, have served on one or more local government bodies within the Republic of South Africa over the course of several years; particularly as an elder and are generally expected to mentor, advise, share their experiences and create a sense of unity for their communities.

"Therefore, in recognition of these outstanding councillors and their extraordinary acts of service, commitment and contributions to the City of Cape Town metropole and its residents, we resolve to confer this title to the abovementioned and deserving Councillors," said Speaker of Council, Alderman Dirk Smit.

The City within it's Conferment of Civic Honours policy goes on to elaborate that the Alderman moniker should be conferred if:



A councillor who has served on one or more local government bodies within the Republic of South Africa for a total period of 20 years or more,

A councillor of the Municipality of Cape Town upon the assumption of the Office of Mayor provided that this provision does not apply to the position of Acting Mayor OR,

A councillor who obtains a minimum of 20 (twenty) points on the following scale:

one point for each completed year (12 calendar months) served as a councillor on any local government body,



two additional points for each completed year served as a chairperson of a portfolio/standing committee or as a member of the executive committee of any local government body prior to 5 December 2000



two additional points for each completed year served as the Mayor of any local government body prior to 5 December 2000;



two additional points for each completed year of service as the Deputy Mayor, Speaker, Chairperson of a sub-council, member of the Executive Committee I Mayoral Committee, Chairperson of a Portfolio I Standing Committee or Chief Whip of the Council of the Municipality of the City of Cape Town subsequent to December 2000.



one point for each completed year (12 months) of service to communities via a non-statutory organisation or body, prior to 1 February 1995; such Councillors to provide proof to the satisfaction of the City Manager of membership of the executive of such organisation or body by means of an affidavit or a letter from such organisation or body as proof of the actual number of years served, provided that this provision shall not apply to those councillors who had access to municipal elections prior to 1 February 1995.

Any serving councillor who was at any time invested with the honorary title of Alderman by any disestablished local government body shall be deemed to be an Alderman of the City of Cape Town.

The policy then goes on to state that the title of Alderman is conferred for life, subject to the individual is convicted of a criminal offence and

sentenced to more than 12 months Imprisonment without the option of a fine; the actions of such councillor brings the Council into disrepute or they have acted in a manner unbecoming of the title of Alderman.

There after the Rules Committee shall investigate and report to Council all instances where good cause is shown for the removal of the title

of Alderman.