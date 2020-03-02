Cape Town housing activists angry over Rondebosch Golf Course lease

calling on Cape Town residents to object to the leasing of the Rondebosch Golf Course. Cape Town - Housing activists have launched an online petition calling on Cape Town residents to object to the leasing of the Rondebosch Golf Course. Spokesperson for Reclaim the City Karen Hendricks said the City plans to renew the lease, dating back to 1937, which would effectively see the wealthy being subsidised at the expense of poor working-class families, locked out of the housing market. “This is public land that should be used to address our city's apartheid legacy,” said Hendricks.

The petition has 700 signatures. In January the City asked the public to submit comments or objections to their plans to renew the lease of 45.99 hectares of City-owned land (the equivalent of 45 rugby fields or small suburb) to the Rondebosch Golf Club for 10 years at a mere R1058 a year.

On Saturday, hundreds of housing activists marched to the Rondebosch Golf Club calling on the City to prioritise the building of affordable housing for the poor.

At issue is the fact that Rondebosch Golf Course occupies about 45 full-sized soccer fields, but only pays R1000 rent a year. Reclaim the City said the land could be used to build 2500 new homes.

Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said the City would continue to assess suitable City-owned land, including near the CBD and urban centres for affordable housing.

“All workable options are being explored to see how to increase the affordable accommodation stock in Cape Town. This is an issue that the rest of the country is grappling with too,” said Booi. The City has maintained that the primary reason housing cannot be developed on the golf course was because of the impact of the Black River 50-year flood line, which limits the proportion of the site for development; and access limitations in terms of car access and public transport.

But Reclaim the City said the City could build away from the flood line.

Community services and health Mayco member Zahid Badroodien said this could have potential challenges in the future.

“The City, through its recreation and parks department, is assessing each golf course on City-owned land according to its individual merits, challenges and future potential.”

