Cape Town Jazzathon: Inspiring jazz warms bodies during icy winter

Jimmy Dludlu (born November 17. 1966) is a multi-award-winning Mozambique-born guitarist and performer. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency(ANA)

Published 3h ago

Share

Cape Town - Those attending the Cape Town Jazzathon for the first time said the experience had surpassed their already high expectations of the festival.

The annual integral event on the Cape Town calendar, also known as the People’s Festival, ran from Thursday until on Sunday, under the theme, “African Celebration”, at the Roxy Revue and Grand Arena, GrandWest.

The Cape Town Jazzathon was first introduced in 1997 and “strives to celebrate South African and African music culture” while providing a platform for local and international artists to showcase their works and talent, particularly those who are disadvantaged.

The line-up consisted of a long list of mostly South African jazz artists and singers, those who have been performing for decades, and others at the start of their journey.

Deputy mayor Eddie Andrews addressed the audience at the start of Saturday night’s performances.

Shortly thereafter, American jazz artist Stanley Jordan and locals Kyle Shepherd, Donveno Prins, Cameron Ward, Jonathan Rubain and Jimmy Dludlu took to the stage, mesmerising those who had come out for a night of musical pleasure and a reprieve from the winter blues.

Artists Kyle Shepherd, Jonathan Rubain, Don Vino and Cameron Ward of the Jazzathon All-Stars belt it out during their performance at the 2023 Jazzathon held at Grand Arena, GrandWest this weekend. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency

Muizenberg resident Patty Arendse said: “It’s my first time seeing Jonathan Rubain and Donveno Prins together. It just gives me goosebumps to think that for so long, I’ve always been watching them on TV and now to see them performing side by side.

“It just shows the amazing talent that we have in our country. It shows the youngsters of today that there’s so many doors that can open up for them, that they should believe in themselves, and just go out there and make it happen, like these two. They’re phenomenal, brilliant.”

Ottery resident Stephen Charles Sampson said: “I’ve always wanted to go to a Jazzathon because I’ve always heard about it, but it’s the first time I’m actually at one. I’m enjoying it. I expected a high standard, and I got a high standard.”

For Strandfontein residents Zaedine Manus and her husband, Reuben, the event was something to look forward to every year. “It’s a yearly date night so we plan every year to come.”

Rizwana Pienaar from Strandfontein said: “This is the first time I’ve been to the show, and I find it really cool.”

Elwira Standili, Anslin Gysman, Berry, Varonica Meyer, Daylin Sass, Jody Jantjies, and special guests were scheduled to take to the stage on Sunday.

Jimmy Dludlu (born November 17. 1966) is a multi-award-winning Mozambique-born guitarist and performer. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency(ANA)
Stanley Jordan is an American jazz guitarist noted for his playing technique, which involves tapping his fingers on the fretboard of the guitar with both hands. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency(ANA)
[email protected]

