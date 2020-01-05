Cape Town landlord finds bodies of twin babies in fridge









A community is outraged after the bodies of twin babies, believed to be less than six months old, were found in a fridge at their home in Wesbank. Picture: Robin-Lee Francke/Daily Voice Cape Town - A community is outraged after the bodies of twin babies were found in a fridge at their home. Police have now taken in their mother for questioning after the children, believed to be less than six months old, were found on Monday. The shocking discovery was made by the landlord of the house in Montcello Street in Wesbank at about 3am on Monday, December 30. The man immediately called police and said the mother was partying when he made the grisly discovery. A witness at the scene, who asked not to be named, says the community was in uproar when police pulled up and people heard the children were dead.

The woman says the street was busy because it is holidays.

“We were all sitting outside our houses when we just saw all the blue lights arrive.

“It was when a morgue van pulled up that everyone became concerned,” the witness says.

She says as forensic crime scene experts came out of the house carrying the tiny body bags, “people lost their minds”.

“Their bodies were covered with those white sheets. Everyone got bef*k (livid). People were angry and wanted to kill the mother,” the witness says.

She says the reason why people were enraged is because “they knew the mother was abusive” but didn’t realise how bad the situation was.

When the Daily Voice visited the family home on Thursday, reporters were directed to a nearby house where the children’s two uncles were.

The men, who were visibly drunk, refused to comment.

A concerned neighbour says she believes the dead children were “better off”.

“They are always partying and drinking at that house and look how they are drinking even now after the bodies were discovered,” the disgusted woman says.

“When police came to fetch her (the mother), everyone told her she’d better stay inside (jail) because they are going to kill her.

“They were only children but I am sorry to say they are better off,” the woman added.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirmed: “A 35-year-old woman was taken in for questioning on Monday at about 3am, after an owner of a house notified the police about two infant bodies that were found in the fridge at a premises in Montcello Street in Wesbank.

“A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death and age (of the deceased). Investigations continue.”

