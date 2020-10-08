Cape Town law enforcement officer in court for shooting undercover cop
Cape Town - A Cape Town law enforcement officer, allegedly implicated in a shooting that left undercover police officer Constable Thando Sigcu dead, has been charged with two counts of murder.
Morne Horn, 26, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court yesterday after handing himself over to the Hawks investigation office in Bellville.
Hawks provincial spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Horn was released on R5000 bail under stringent conditions, and he was expected to again appear in court on December 3.
Sigcu, 38, who was stationed at Cape Town Central Police Station, was allegedly shot and killed by Horn after being being mistaken for a robber.
On the night of January 7, Sigcu, a father of three, was shot in the city centre after he had managed to capture a suspect wanted in connection with a drug offence. Reports indicated that Sigcu, who was on duty at the time, was shot while trying to explain he was a police officer.
“Sigcu was apprehending a robbery suspect in Heerengracht Street at around 9pm on January 7 when two City of Cape Town law enforcement officers stopped on the scene after seeing his firearm,” Hani said.
She said Sigcu was questioned and tried to explain who he was. However, shots were discharged and the constable was fatally wounded. “Meanwhile, the suspect also sustained a gunshot wound and was subsequently admitted to hospital," she said.
It was reported that the suspect later died.
Sigcu was part of the Cape Town Central Police Station football team, and an ambassador for Cape Town City FC.
Cape Argus