Cape Town law enforcement officer in court for shooting undercover cop

Cape Town - A Cape Town law enforcement officer, allegedly implicated in a shooting that left undercover police officer Constable Thando Sigcu dead, has been charged with two counts of murder.

Morne Horn, 26, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court yesterday after handing himself over to the Hawks investigation office in Bellville.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Horn was released on R5000 bail under stringent conditions, and he was expected to again appear in court on December 3.

Sigcu, 38, who was stationed at Cape Town Central Police Station, was allegedly shot and killed by Horn after being being mistaken for a robber.

On the night of January 7, Sigcu, a father of three, was shot in the city centre after he had managed to capture a suspect wanted in connection with a drug offence. Reports indicated that Sigcu, who was on duty at the time, was shot while trying to explain he was a police officer.