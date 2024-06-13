Cape Town make-up artist and hair designer, Gale Shepherd, wins Daytime Emmy Award

Cape Town - A professional make-up artist and hair designer hailing from Woodstock has shone on the international stage, winning a 2024 Daytime Emmy Award in Los Angeles. The 64-year-old Gale Shepherd won the prestigious award for Hairstyling and Make-up for the Netflix documentary series African Queens: Njinga based on the story of an Angolan warrior queen.

She is not the only South African, as production designer Warren Grey won the 2024 Daytime Emmy Award for Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for the same show. Shepherd confirmed the exciting news on her Facebook account. Cape Argus tried to reach out to her for comment, but her management, Pulse Crew, said she was not available, as she was still out of the country.

With over 25 years’ experience in the fashion industry as a make-up artist and a stylist, Shepherd has worked on more than 500 international TV commercials and fashion shoots in some incredible locations. Some of her recent feature film credits include Make-up Design and HOD for a Warner Brothers feature, House Party 3, and Noem My Skollie, SA’s entry in the 2017 Academy Awards, for which she was awarded the Safta Golden Horn Award for Best Make-up and Hair Design in a Feature Film. Winning a top Hollywood TV industry award has brought joy to Woodstock residents, ward councillor Ian McMahon said, as he described Shepherd’s win as wonderful and inspiring news for the community.

“It’s fantastic when a ‘Woodie’ shines on the world stage and we can all be proud of her achievement. Congratulations, Gale,” he said. Woodstock secretary of U Watch Forum Rob Marshall lauded Shepherd as a role model to the youth. “It is easy to get lost among the crime-fighting efforts and forget that Woodstock has a rich history of talented and creative residents making their mark in the world. A wonderful result,” he said.

Pulse Crew said Shepherd was a professional in all aspects of make-up and hair styling, including fashion, beauty, character design, wigs, and prosthetics application. The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport has congratulated her on winning the global award. “The department celebrates Gale Shepherd’s win and we congratulate her on this excellent achievement. “We are very proud of the high level of arts practitioners that we have in the province, who keep shining on international stages,” the department said.