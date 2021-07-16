Cape Town man, 28, arrested for trying to bribe police with R14 660

Cape Town - A 28-year-old man from Cape Town has been arrested after attempting to bribe police officers in order for them not to arrest one of his employees. The businessman attempted to bribe the officers attached to the Lockdown II unit with R14 660, provincial police spokesperson André Traut said on Friday.

He said the officers were conducting a stop and search operation in Khayelitsha on Thursday evening when they came across the driver of a Toyota Avanza and found a prohibited firearm and ammunition in the vehicle. The owner of the car was informed his driver had been arrested, and made his way to the scene. “He made an attempt to bribe the (police officers) for the release of his driver, but found himself in our custody too. The R14 660 he wanted to use as a bribe was confiscated,” Traut said.

Both men are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court on Monday, one on charges of the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition and the other on a charge of bribery. In a separate incident, City of Cape Town metro police officers recovered seven firearms in 36 hours. Three of the weapons were recovered on Thursday, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on Friday.

He said three people were caught on CCTV camera standing next to a stationary vehicle along the N2 highway, one brandishing a firearm, but fled when officers arrived. The suspects were soon apprehended and a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a .38 special revolver with six live rounds of ammunition and a 9mm pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition in the magazine. The third firearm, a 9mm pistol with 3 live rounds of ammunition, was found on one of the suspects. An additional magazine with 12 rounds of ammunition was confiscated.