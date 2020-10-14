Cape Town man arrested after wife dies during stabbing

Cape Town – Neighbours of a woman who was stabbed to death say they are in shock.

A group of women from Jackson Street in Bloekombos said they were shocked at their friend’s death on Monday evening.

A witness, who did not want to be named, said she came to the victim’s home when she heard the couple arguing.

“I arrived just as the argument between the two intensified. Before we could stop them, the husband picked up a knife on the braai stand, and rushed back towards his wife and stabbed her in the neck.

“We spotted a police vehicle that was patrolling the area and called them to come help us.