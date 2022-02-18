Cape Town man covers 70kms in 3 hours while kitesurfing across False Bay

Cape Town – Kitesurfer Brett Mason successfully completed an unsupported kite crossing of False Bay to Cape Point, rounding Cape Point and finishing at Witsands beach, Scarborough, covering a distance of 70kms in a time of three hours on Thursday. For the past 13 years, Mason has dedicated himself to multiple kite disciplines (freestyle, wave riding and big air).

As a big air rider he has achieved a ranking on the “Woo World Leaderboard” of no 38 in the world, with a 29.3m recorded height (out of 37 000 recorded riders). He has also surfed and kited some of the biggest waves on the South African coastline. “I am so happy with the trip, what an experience. False Bay was incredible – it was the most nerve-wracking portion of the trip, being in the deep ocean, but the wind was fantastic.

“Swell got big at 3 metres, but I kept my eye on Cape Point and rounded the point fairly easily,” Mason said. “The wind was really terrible after that and I thought I may need to stop, but it picked up again around Olifantsbos. After three hours in the water I’m a bit fatigued, but so glad it’s done.” Mason remembers thinking about doing this crossing in the early days of his kitesurfing: “I clearly remember standing at Glencairn Beach one day when the north westerly was blowing, and thought to myself ’I could just pump my kite and go directly across the bay’.”